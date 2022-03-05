Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Was Always Roman Abramovich's Club

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea 'was always Roman Abramovich's club' following news that he will sell the club.

After 19 years of ownership, the Abramovich era is coming to an end after he confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night that he would be selling the Club amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel stated that the club have always been Abramovich's from his point of view.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"It's strange, we didn't see this happening for a very long time," Tuchel admitted.

"Chelsea was always a Roman Abramovich club from my point of view, and was run by a compassionate and committed owner who took to a sport that we all love, football, so seriously."

The German head coach continued to open up on his emotions regarding the move but insists that he is still happy at the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "This is so new and such a big change that I'm not even sure how I feel about it.

"I'm very happy to come here actually to work, because on a daily basis, once we are in the building there is not a big change, because the owner was not here for lunch and not here for meetings, not here for training so this does actually at the moment look very normal. It gives everybody a good feeling."

It remains to be seen as to who will take over the club from Abramovich but it is thought that a sale will happen quickly.

