Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'well equipped' for 'big test' against Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel is confident that his Chelsea side has what it takes to go far in the Champions League this season ahead of their first leg round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea fly to Romania on Monday to begin their preparations for the European clash in Bucharest on Tuesday evening.

It's been a positive start to life in west London for the German coach, unbeaten after his first seven games and now a big test awaits him.

Thiago Silva isn't available for selection following a recent thigh injury. (Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, Tuchel knows what magnitude of the tie but knows the quality of his side can compete against Diego Simeone's men.

"Of course it's a big test," said Tuchel. "They are an experienced club at his level with an experienced coach. Hopefully it brings out the best in us.

"We will do things our way, they will do things their way. It's clear what you get when you play Atletico: fighting, experience, a team with a good mentality.

"Clearly it’s a disadvantage for Atletico Madrid to lose their home ground for the first leg. We don’t have to talk around that, it’s obvious.

"I think we are well equipped [to compete in the Champions League], I love what I see on a daily basis at Cobham. I love what I feel, I love what I see with the intensity, the quality and the hunger in training.

"Here at Chelsea, I feel a strong club. I have a strong bond with the players and I have complete trust in this group and the quality of each individual. When you get to this stage, you have to perform to your absolute maximum.

"I’m very happy and excited to arrive in Bucharest because every time we arrive, I see a good response from the boys and I expect the same tomorrow night.

"We have the possibility to take 23 players, we can make five changes and it gives us lots of possibilities tomorrow."

