Thomas Tuchel: Desperate Chelsea Feeling Good After Lucky Leeds United Win

Thomas Tuchel has detailed the atmosphere in the Chelsea dressing room after they bagged a last-gasp winner to earn a 3-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League.

Without a win in their previous two games, Chelsea were desperate to get back to winning ways following a 3-2 defeat to West Ham last weekend, before drawing to Zenit St Petersburg in Russia on Wednesday night.

Chelsea have been hit with fitness and injury problems in recent weeks, but Mason Mount's first half strike and Jorginho's brace from the penalty spot helped the Blues to all three points to ensure they kept up with title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Jorginho netted the winner in the 94th minute, a minute of fortune as a draw, and more dropped points, looked inevitable.

But Chelsea scraped past their rivals and Marcelo Bielsa's side in west London and Tuchel was delighted at full-time during his post-match press conference.

As quoted by football.london, he said: "We needed this win desperately for the mood, the belief, for the atmosphere. I am very happy how we got it, I'm very happy how we played, and we have two days off now and it's a good feeling for the boys."

Tuchel added: "I was confident that we maybe get one more chance and turn things around because we played very strongly in the first half and we showed again a good reaction after the equaliser.

"In between, we played maybe a little bit with the fear that we had something to lose, and we absolutely didn't want to lose what we worked so hard for. So yeah, there is always a bit of luck, of course, when you get such a late goal. But we've conceded two of them so maybe it was our turn."

Chelsea will now have two days off on Sunday and Monday to rest and recover ahead of their league clash against Everton next Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

