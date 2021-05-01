Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea were 'spot on' in 'tough' and 'important' Fulham win

Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 'important' 2-0 win over Fulham to close in on top four finish

Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his Chelsea side after they claimed a 2-0 win over local neighbours Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Chelsea boss made five changes to his side that drew their first leg Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday, including Kai Havertz returning to the team.

The 21-year-old rewarded him with two goals, one in each half, to move the Blues to just two points behind Leicester City in third with four games left to play of the 2020/21 league season.

The fixture schedule is demanding and challenging for the Blues, previously described as 'brutal' by Tuchel, but they got the job done at Stamford Bridge with a comfortable win.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Tuchel expressed his happiness at the three points, highlighting the importance of the victory.

He said: "We knew Fulham gives everyone a hard time. They make you under-perform and they make you suffer. You cannot get confused with the table.

"That’s why I have the highest respect for what we did today. It was tough for us but we hang in the game. We could decide the match earlier but it was a tough and a very important win.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We were spot on. It was what we demanded from ourselves. We showed the pride we are capable of – to do it in between two big games. I’m beyond happy that we did it.

"There was no lack of concentration. We had some trouble which everyone against this Fulham side has but there was no lack of concentration and that was key."

