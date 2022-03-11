Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Adapt When Required Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea will adapt when required in order to get the best results on the pitch despite the uncertainty of off field sanctions.

Following the news of Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government amid his involvement with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, he saw his assets frozen.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel has stated that Chelsea will adapt to keep up their form on the pitch.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The Blues beat Burnley 4-0 last weekend before coming out 3-1 victors against Norwich City in back to back impressive performances.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring before Mason Mount added a second before half-time.

Forward Kai Havertz added a third late on at Carrow Road as Chelsea kept up their fine form to extend their lead in third place of the Premier League.

When asked about the uncertainty of the football club, Tuchel admitted that his side will adapt.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "It makes us humble. I was very happy to arrive to play a match of football (against Norwich). This is what I mean when I say if we have enough shirts and a fixture, I will be there. And I will be there in the best spirit because I love the game. What’s coming in the next few days, let’s wait and see and then we adapt."

Chelsea face Newcastle United in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Club could be sold by the UK government following news that Abramovich was sancitoned.

It remains to be seen as to how off the field situations will settle but Tuchel and his players will be hoping to put on a performance for their faithful fans to distract from the uncertainty surrounding the football club.

