Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Bounce Back After Poor Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has backed his team to bounce back after a run of poor form in the Premier League.

The Blues most recently lost to Manchester City and went 13 points behind the league leaders in the hunt for the title.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brighton on Tuesday night, Tuchel admitted that he believes his side will bounce back.

He said: "I am happy where the team is, how we play and behave. There is no need to doubt the process, to doubt the team in what we do. We are still strong and will bounce back.”

This comes after Tuchel outlined the reason for his side's poor form being the fact that they have so many absences from Covid and injuries.

The Chelsea head coach said: “I think we had the full squad available, if you have this you create a certain energy and atmosphere to carry you through the season and make you overperform.

"We struggled with circumstances we cannot influence. It’s simply like this but it’s the same trust in our players, the same belief in our club and what we do, the process. We struggle a bit with results. Every game is very different."

The Blues have the opportunity to get back to winning ways as they face Brighton on Tuesday night, having an opportunity to cut Man City's lead to ten points at the top of the table.

