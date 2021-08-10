Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'Will Do Best' to Try to Sign Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has hinted Chelsea are making moves to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of completing his return to the club after passing a medical on Monday in Milan. Chelsea have agreed a £97.5 million fee with Inter Milan for Lukaku after the Blues made it their objective to sign a world class striker during the summer transfer window.

Lukaku is expected to sign a five-year contract worth more than £200,000-a-week once his transfer is made official.

Lukaku arrived at Linate Airport in Milan on Monday afternoon and flew to Nice with his agent to complete the final bits before heading to London on Tuesday.

The deal could be announced on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup tie against Villarreal on Wednesday, a game Lukaku is unlikely to be involved in.

However he is hoped to be with the squad to travel to Belfast to meet his new teammates.

(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Ahead of the game, Tuchel remained coy in his media commitments but dropped a major hint that his side were working on a deal to acquire the Belgian this summer

What has been said?

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Chelsea boss said: "We lost Olivier Giroud who played a crucial role in the club. He was the kind of profile who likes to play with his back to goal, who likes to hold up balls, who creates space for Werner, Havertz, Pulisic; who is ready to fight physically with defenders.

"This is the kind of profile that we don't have in our squad right now and that we are looking for. It's still not the moment to talk about names because we have nobody signed yet and we will show all the respect to other clubs.

"Romelu is one of the guys like Haaland at Dortmund, Lewandowski at Bayern, Harry Kane at Tottenham, who is a real No 9 who loves to score and who has a presence in the box. That is not a secret. The sentence [Tuchel describing Lukaku as a 'fantastic player'] is easy to repeat for any coach in the world.

"But [his] is the kind of profile we're looking for and if it is possible to convince agents and clubs, we will do our best."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube