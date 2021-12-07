Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Eye Zenit Victory Despite Team Selection Problems

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's upcoming clash againt Zenit St Petersburg in the final day of the Champions League.

The Blue sit top of Group H going into their trip to Russia and will have to match Zenit's result to have a chance

Speaking to the press ahead of the match on Wednesday, Tuchel discussed his side's ambition to win the match.

Chelsea have several injury concerns with Jorginho, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic all confirmed out of the match, but Tuchel will not let this affect his team's desire for three points.

He said: "The schedule is the schedule, we can handle it but due to our injuries like in central midfield where we have guys out like Trevoh, we struggle a little bit in defence and have some overloaded players. The game tomorrow isolated is not the problem in terms of being overloaded.

"Even if we are very likely to have some changes tomorrow, we will prepare the team to win this game. We will arrive with the will to win, nothing else. We will push forward and stay positive, not let our mood be affected by circumstances we cannot influence.”

Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League under the German just months after his appointment as head coach last season and will be hoping to retain their crown, already qualified for the round of 16.

The Blues also sit in the top three in the Premier League, having occupied the position at the top of the table for much of the season.

