Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Go All-In for UCL Final vs Man City

Thomas Tuchel wants his Chelsea side to go all-in when they face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Chelsea head into Saturday's final in Porto off the back of three defeats in their last four, including a final day defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League. However, they still clinched an all-important spot in the top four.

Now Chelsea head into another final, their second in the space of two weeks following their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City, and Tuchel will be hoping for a change in result when they fly to Portugal later this week to face Pep Guardiola's men.

And the Chelsea head coach has told his side to forget about the recent defeats, to not point fingers or have doubts, and to go all-in for the weekend's game, their biggest and final game the season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It concerns me because it always concerns me when you lose," responded Tuchel on Chelsea losing three of their last four matches ahead of the final, as quoted by football.london.

"It's not so easy to get a grip on these losses to analyse them because the data and statistics we produced, the performances we produced, do not indicate it's necessary to lose or logical to lose. But the fact is we did and we are concerned because, as I said, it's the worst feeling to lose.

"We can't deny performance. Sometimes it's a bit too much that we are unlucky. In the last weeks, I don't want to stress it too much because it seems we talk about it too many times. But it is like this. We are simply not lucky enough in these games, maybe we didn't push it enough or whatever.

"We are looking for reasons but we can't deny that we had good performances and we win these game sin all statistics that are relevant to the game. We finished in the top four, unfortunately, lose a cup final, now we have another final in the Champions League. It's normally a very unique match and we are aware we deserve to arrive there.

"We worked hard, had crucial moments, had opponents to overcome. This is pretty much it. So yes and no, we are concerned but from Wednesday on there are no doubts, no point fingers, no second thoughts. It's only all-in for Saturday's match."

