Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea will have a couple of days off ahead of Southampton clash to recover 'physically and mentally'

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will give his Chelsea players a couple of days off to recover ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea have made a super start under the German, remaining unbeaten in his opening six games in charge in all competitions, which saw the Blues see of Newcastle United on Monday night in the Premier League 2-0, following goals from striker duo Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

They are now back inside the top four, for the first time under Tuchel too, and will next play Southampton on Saturday.

Tuchel's target is the top four and insists they are taking it on a individual game basis, but revealed he will allow him players time off to rest.

"Well we will never stop pushing because like I said before, there is no other way than taking it step by step and game by game," said Tuchel.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I can only tell everybody there is a long way to go, there are many many teams who are close and we have some tough games, a lot of big teams to play and points to win.

"Now that is why we will have a couple of days off to recover physically and mentally and then we prepare 100 percent for Southampton and the next challenge.

"We play in the toughest league in Europe and right now, the fixtures at the end of the season will count."

