Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Pushing to Become 'Fully Happy' With Performances

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea will continue to push to become 'fully happy' with their recent results as they head to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Chelsea have been below-par in recent weeks which has seen them fall to six points behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

It has coincided with the Blues' injury and Covid-19 disruption, with Tuchel having to get creative in terms of team selection while also calling on several youngsters from the academy.

IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Wednesday night against Brentford in the Carabao Cup after two consecutive draws in the Premier League against Everton and Wolves.

They will be hoping to win their first league match in three on Boxing Day at Villa Park, hoping to avoid a Christmas hangover to keep up with the leading pack for the title.

Tuchel was out of a job last Christmas after leaving PSG, but now sees himself in a good position with Chelsea - third in the Premier League, into the Carabao Cup semi-finals as well as reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Ahead of the trip to the west Midlands, the Chelsea head coach was asked whether it was a happier household this time round compared to last.

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel admitted: "Yeah, and I'm very confident that I survive Christmas in my job this year. We're in a fine place, we're not fully happy with the results we had in the home games. I really focus on the home games Burnley, Everton and Man United where it was not necessary. We were more unlucky than anything else so we are not fully happy with that but we are confident and we have the right to stay confident. We are competitive, we struggle with a lot of injuries in key positions, we struggle with Covid in key positions. The team is a great team, the club is a top club and happy to be part of it.

"We will keep on pushing and I am happy to be involved on Boxing Day for the first time."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube