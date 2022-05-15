Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Learn From FA Cup Defeat to Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has stated that his Chelsea side will learn from the experience of their FA Cup Final defeat to Liverpool.

The Blues fell to yet another penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side after losing the Carabao Cup final in a similar fashion in February.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel admitted that his team will learn from the experience to strengthen them in the future.

When asked if the experience will galvanise his side, Tuchel said: "Always. Every experience helps. Like it or not. You always learn. You like to be on the winning side.

"We did everything in Carabao Cup and FA Cup to be the deserved winners, especially the two fantastic finals. That's it. Like it or not, we need to play again on Thursday and secure our goals in Premier League."

Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta missed the decisive spot-kicks as Edouard Mendy denied his Senegal teammate Sadio Mane.

Chelsea had several chances of their own in normal time, too, but with injuries to Kai Havertz and Timo Werner before the match, it was not meant to be.

Tuchel concluded his thoughts by stating that his team will learn from the experience and that the loss comes with life in professional sports.

"This is life in sports. It is not the end of life. Nobody is sick, nobody in our family's are in danger. We hate it, of course. It is like this. We will keep playing, keep fighting and learn from it."

