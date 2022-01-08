Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Only Add to Squad if Quality is Available

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will only add to his squad in the January transfer window if quality is available during the month.

This comes after the Blues have been linked with several high profile names as they look to make additions during the current window.

Speaking to the press via Chelsea's club website, Tuchel discussed the potential incomings during the winter window.

imago1008930800h

The Blues head coach discussed his players playing out of position as Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have been forced to provide cover at wing-back in recent weeks.

Continuing from this, the German stated: "That's why we look into the market and we check our options but in the end it needs to make sense, it's not only pure numbers. It's needs to be a good mix of high quality, high-level attitude and character.

Read More

"If we had a full squad I would love to say we do nothing (in the transfer market) because we're only happy, but we have this issue and that's why we look into what's possible."

imago1007904792h

Chelsea have been linked with moves to bring in reinforcements, with Lucas Digne from Everton top of their transfer list in the window after he has told his employers that he wishes to depart the Premier League club.

Sergino Dest from Barcelona has also been identified as a potential target but could prove tricky to convince to join mid-way through the season.

It remains to be seen as to what reinforcements Tuchel will add but the Blues are expected to make at least one signing due to the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008970958h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Only Add to Squad if Quality is Available

30 seconds ago
imago1008907482h (2)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Admits Romelu Lukaku is an Option Against Chesterfield in FA Cup

30 minutes ago
imago1008976330h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Timo Werner Selection Hint Ahead of Chesterfield Clash in FA Cup

1 hour ago
imago0046738851h
News

Chesterfield's Manny Oyeleke Reveals 'No Fear' Ahead of FA Cup Clash vs Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008971757h
News

Thomas Tuchel Drops Selection Hint About Chelsea Youngsters Ahead of Chesterfield Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008971757h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea What They Must do in Chesterfield Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008930568h (2)
News

'The First Thing is Preparation' - Thiago Silva Reveals How he Plays for Chelsea at 37-years-old

3 hours ago
imago1008988114h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur Fixtures as Son Heung-min Picks up Injury

3 hours ago