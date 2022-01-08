Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Only Add to Squad if Quality is Available

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he will only add to his squad in the January transfer window if quality is available during the month.

This comes after the Blues have been linked with several high profile names as they look to make additions during the current window.

Speaking to the press via Chelsea's club website, Tuchel discussed the potential incomings during the winter window.

The Blues head coach discussed his players playing out of position as Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have been forced to provide cover at wing-back in recent weeks.

Continuing from this, the German stated: "That's why we look into the market and we check our options but in the end it needs to make sense, it's not only pure numbers. It's needs to be a good mix of high quality, high-level attitude and character.

"If we had a full squad I would love to say we do nothing (in the transfer market) because we're only happy, but we have this issue and that's why we look into what's possible."

Chelsea have been linked with moves to bring in reinforcements, with Lucas Digne from Everton top of their transfer list in the window after he has told his employers that he wishes to depart the Premier League club.

Sergino Dest from Barcelona has also been identified as a potential target but could prove tricky to convince to join mid-way through the season.

It remains to be seen as to what reinforcements Tuchel will add but the Blues are expected to make at least one signing due to the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

