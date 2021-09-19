Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Push Kai Havertz to 'Absolute Maximum' to Get Best Out of Midfielder

'We Will Push Him to the Absolute Maximum' - Thomas Tuchel Ready to Get Best Out of Chelsea Star Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is ready to draw out the 'absolute maximum' from Kai Havertz this season to utilise his talent.

The 22-year-old has come into his own since making the switch to the Blues last summer despite a difficult and mixed start to life in England following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz has taken his time to adapt and settle in at the club, but is now thriving on all levels, becoming a key component of the Chelsea side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Havertz has been tipped to reach the top by many and his boss Tuchel can see the talent within the Germany midfielder and is ready to squeeze every last ounce of out him on the pitch.

Tuchel won't let him rest for a second and will demand the very best from the Chelsea star.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I found him very strong when we came back," Tuchel said, speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

"I was pleased with his attitude to training and the pre-season matches very early in the season. I felt him very self-confident after his end to the season after he was very decisive in the Champions League.

"He didn’t lean back on that and took it as a given that he has made an impact now and has his place. He is fighting hard with a different attitude and self-confident. He is also using his body to play physically in training, if he misses in training, he still takes the next shot with full belief.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"These are little details where I could see that he is in a good place. He pushes himself and he wants to continue to get better and have another impact and another impact. This is what we demand because the guy is so full of talent that we won’t let him relax for a second.

"If you have this amount of talent, we will push him to the absolute maximum and this guy has the body, talent and head. He has everything and the belief to play at the very top level. This is it. I felt him a little bit tired after the national break where he was a bit ill during his matches for Germany but now he is in very good shape.

"He had a good physical impact versus Zenit where he came off the bench. We count on him. He’s super important for us."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube