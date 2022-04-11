Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Try Against Real Madrid Despite 'Not the Biggest Chance'

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the chances of his Chelsea side qualifying for the Champions League semi-final as they plan to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema's Stamford Bridge hattrick saw Los Blancos come away with a two-goal lead going into the second leg as Chelsea have it all to do.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel discussed the chances of his side coming out on top in Madrid.

The Blues head coach wasn't in a confident mood when asked if Chelsea could complete the comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday as he said: "No.

"If you want to put it on this sentence, put it on this sentence. I worry more about Southampton than I worry about Real Madrid in the next week. There is my focus. Today, is this alive? No. With this performance. First of all, we need to play Southampton and if we don’t get our heads straight and mentality right we will not win in Southampton. And then this tie is not alive."

When asked if he still believes that his side have no chance to mount a comeback, Tuchel gave a more optimistic answer.

Speaking on Monday, he said: "Not the biggest chance."

However, he continued to reveal that his side will try their best to overcome the two-goal difference and make it to the next round.

"We never manage our input, effort, belief by the chance. We never did and we will not start tomorrow by giving less because it is very unlikely we make it. It's worth trying. We will try."

