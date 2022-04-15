Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Use Champions League Exit as Motivation for FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel has stated that his Chelsea team will use their Champions League exit to Real Madrid as motivation for the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues put in a fine performance but a 3-2 victory after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Chelsea exit the competition at the hands of Real Madrid on aggregate.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Wembley, Chelsea boss Tuchel stated that the midweek disappointment will be used as motivation for the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if the performance in midweek gives his side confidence, Tuchel said: “I think we are in between (confident and upset). From confidence wise I think it is a huge boost but still it is a disappointment to go out of Champions League at quarter-final. Not a big drama but of course not in this kind of way but still a disappointment because we feel we could be one of the four teams in semi-final.

"That is a weird feeling because we had a huge task to go to Madrid, win by minimum of two or three goals. We were three goals ahead. In a knockout game at Bernabeu this was a fantastic performance and stays like this but still tastes bitter because we are out of Champions League.

"In both legs we did too many individual mistakes, too many got punished by individual quality. It is still a little bit in between for me but we bounce back from the two results and performances against Brentford and Madrid, won both games after that."

IMAGO / Sportimage

He continued to state that he believes a big match in the FA Cup on Sunday is just the match his side need to bounce back from the disappointment of midweek.

"There is a big knockout game coming at Wembley which is, in my opinion, a good thing," Tuchel progressed to say.

"There is a huge reward coming with it so it is not a ‘normal’ game in Premier League to collect points but straight away another knockout match. As you know, I think the players are also a bit in between.

"We haven’t talked too much about it with them. We have had training for a Sunday match. We will use it to sweat it out, digest it fully and be ready for Sunday.”

