Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea will work on killer instinct following narrow Spurs win

Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged that Chelsea need to create more clear chances and work on their effectiveness in front goal, but won't put the blame on any of his team.

Chelsea kept another clean sheet and continued their unbeaten run since Tuchel took over with a narrow 1-0 win over London rivals Spurs on Thursday night in north London.

Jorginho's penalty in the first-half was the difference and decider after Eric Dier clumsily brought down Timo Werner in the box.

The win moves Chelsea ahead of Spurs into sixth, but they were left hanging on towards the end after failing to put the game to bed.

Tuchel knows Chelsea have work to do on their effectiveness going forward but isn't concerned.

"We need to create more clear chances," admitted Tuchel. "This is the objective and this is the job for me and I blame nobody. This is the job for me and I blame nobody because I never scored in my career in the second and third league.

"It is the hardest thing, or one of the hardest things in football to score and be calm. But we have trust in our players and we will work to create even more chances and to create more clear chances and to be more effective. But, it is hard to talk the guys into it. No, in general everyone wants to score with every half-chance and chance we have. It is not like this in the Premier League so no worries so far."

