Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Liverpool ahead of the FA Cup Final, stating that his side will not be bullied by their underdog status at Wembley and are more than happy to be seen as the bad guys.

The Blues head into the clash having lost consecutive FA Cup finals against Arsenal and Leicester City, as well as falling to defeat in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool earlier this year.

Speaking to the press, via Adam Newson, ahead of the match, Tuchel stated that he is happy for Chelsea to be the bad guys once again in the final against 'underdogs' Liverpool.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

When asked whether Liverpool get greater sympathy by the media than other clubs, Tuchel admitted that Jurgen Klopp knows what he is doing to be given the underdog tag, citing their Champions League draws against teams lower ranked than them.

He said: “You know Klopp is the master of being the underdog. He can talk you into being the underdog against Villareal and against Benfica – and it’s a miracle, a miracle how they even draw against them.

"He can talk you into it and he does it all the time. He does it a lot of times. That’s part of it. That’s also like from where the sympathy comes. There’s nothing to be jealous of from my side, Klopp is a fantastic guy, a funny guy, one of very, very best coaches in the world, and that’s what he does."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel continued to discuss the same effect on Klopp's Dortmund team during the pair's time in Germany before warning Klopp that his Chelsea side are more than happy to be seen as the bad guys ahead of the cup final.

"When he trained Dortmund, the whole country loved Dortmund," he continued. "Now he trains Liverpool and you have the feeling the whole country loves Liverpool. It’s big, big, big credit to him and this is what you deal with when you play with a team against him. It’s always like this, but it’s always the fun part.

"So if we are the bad guys tomorrow, then no problem. 49 or 40%, then no problem. We take that role. We don’t want to have the sympathy of the country tomorrow, we want to have the trophy.”

