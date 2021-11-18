Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Champions League Final Triumph 'Very, Very Special'

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has looked back on Chelsea's Champions League victory over Manchester City which saw the club lift their second European Cup in nine years.

After the spectacular win in 2012, it was a case of when would the next one come? It wasn't likely to be soon, and the 2020/21 season looked the most unlikely. 

In January, Chelsea were in poor form and looked to Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard in the hot-seat at Stamford Bridge. Still in the Champions League, the Blues had a albeit small, chance. 

Atletico Madrid came up first. Chelsea progressed. Porto in the quarters? No problem. Real Madrid in the semi-finals? Into the final. 

Manchester City were the opponents but Chelsea clinched a 1-0 win in Porto to seal an emphatic night at the Estadio do Dragao thanks to Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal. 

Chelsea released their 'Porto Uncovered' series to look back on the final, and Tuchel admitted it was the first time he had watched the full game back. 

But the Blues head coach expressed his pride and emotions at winning his first Champions League title.

“I haven’t watched the game, the full 97 minutes, until today," said Tuchel. "I will never forget the week, how we build up to it. I will never forget the moments in the hotel with my staff and the last two days in Porto, and the celebration with my family and friends. It’s very, very special. I keep this as a memory and experience to become a better coach.” 

He added: “Once you win such a big title things become a bit lighter. It's the journey that matters, it’s the process that matters. It’s very, very special.”

