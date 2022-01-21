Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Clash Against Tottenham Hotspur is a Big Game

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled the Blues' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur as a 'big game'.

Tuchel's side sit eight points abouve Spurs but have played four matches more.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash against Antonio Conte's side, Tuchel discussed the 'big game' that Chelsea face.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about the implications of the match, the Germain said: “It’s a big game.

"Of course we can do our mathematics but it is strange to look at the fixture and seeing teams competing for the same area of the table but having four games less. This can lead you to a wrong impression that you are comfortably ahead, which you are not.

"The best chances to win direct competitions against direct opponents. It’s a London derby, a big rivalry. We know this.

"We play them now three times, the third in a very short period of time. They know what we do we know what they do. Things are clear. We managed to beat them twice, we will do everything to beat them a third time.”

IMAGO / PA Images

A loss could see Chelsea be dragged into a battle for the top four rather than their goal of competing for the title.

The Blues are 12 points off Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, having suffered from a poor run of form since December which has seen them out of the title race.

However, a victory will see Chelsea move to 11 points clear of their London rivals and have some breathing space between them despite Tottenham's games in hand.

