Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat Against Liverpool 'Hurts'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his side's FA Cup defeat against Liverpool on Saturday 'hurts'. 

After 120 minutes of football without a goal the title was decided via spot kicks, with the Blues eventually losing 6-5 on penalties against the Reds. 

It was Chelsea's third consecutive FA Cup final loss, with Tuchel's side having just two games left to play this season. 

imago1011994292h

The German boss spoke to the club website after the game and revealed his pride for the team, but also claimed that the defeat is hurting.

"I was super happy to be here again, to deserve to play this final again. The way we played again, we can be nothing but proud. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We left everything on the pitch. There are no regrets. We are disappointing and sad.

"We deserved it the same way Liverpool deserved it. We couldn't get it for the second time in a row now, not even the second time vs Liverpool with the Carabao and FA but also second time after Leicester. It hurts."

imago1012001023h

He also said that he and the team will learn from the loss on Saturday in the hopes of strengthening in the future.

"Always. Every experience helps. Like it or not. You always learn. You like to be on the winning side.

"We did everything in Carabao Cup and FA Cup to be the deserved winners, especially the two fantastic finals. That's it. Like it or not, we need to play again on Thursday and secure our goals in Premier League."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010211249h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Showed We Can Produce Peak Performances vs Liverpool in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms51 minutes ago
imago1011994292h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Learn From FA Cup Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011936463h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Will Have Two Days Off After FA Cup Final Defeat Before Leicester Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012002863h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Could' be in Contention to Sign Robert Lewandowski This Summer

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1008257612h
News

Ben Chilwell Reacts to Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011966614h
Transfer News

Report: Ivan Perisic Would Prefer Move to Juventus Over Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011999010h
News

Thomas Tuchel: It'll Be Harder to Lift Players for Leicester Clash After Chelsea's FA Cup Loss

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011994292h
News

'It Depends' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Will Give Honest Opinion on Chelsea Season After Premier League Conclusion

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago