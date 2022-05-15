Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his side's FA Cup defeat against Liverpool on Saturday 'hurts'.

After 120 minutes of football without a goal the title was decided via spot kicks, with the Blues eventually losing 6-5 on penalties against the Reds.

It was Chelsea's third consecutive FA Cup final loss, with Tuchel's side having just two games left to play this season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The German boss spoke to the club website after the game and revealed his pride for the team, but also claimed that the defeat is hurting.

"I was super happy to be here again, to deserve to play this final again. The way we played again, we can be nothing but proud.

"We left everything on the pitch. There are no regrets. We are disappointing and sad.

"We deserved it the same way Liverpool deserved it. We couldn't get it for the second time in a row now, not even the second time vs Liverpool with the Carabao and FA but also second time after Leicester. It hurts."

IMAGO / Focus Images

He also said that he and the team will learn from the loss on Saturday in the hopes of strengthening in the future.

"Always. Every experience helps. Like it or not. You always learn. You like to be on the winning side.

"We did everything in Carabao Cup and FA Cup to be the deserved winners, especially the two fantastic finals. That's it. Like it or not, we need to play again on Thursday and secure our goals in Premier League."

