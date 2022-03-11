Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Love of the Game Helped Overcome Roman Abramovich Distraction

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea's love for football helped his side overcome off-the-field distractions as they beat Norwich City on Thursday evening.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were enough for the Blues to come out 3-1 victors at Carrow Road in an impressive away performance.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel opened up on the tough situation that Chelsea are facing and how they are dealing with the pressure.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Chelsea have been granted a 'special license' to operate as normal in footballing terms following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government.

The special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

When asked about the off-the-field events distracting his team, Tuchel admitted: "Of course, there was a lot of distraction, another level of distraction actually with the sanctions. We could feel it, the players talk about it, they're aware of it. We accepted it."

The Blues head coach continued to discuss how they overcame the situation due to their love for football and work ethic in his squad.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"As I said, I think the rhythm, the excitement, the love for the game, in general, helps us," he continued. "We allowed ourselves and demanded ourselves to work hard, to sweat it out, to work together, and it was the best thing to get the focus back and enjoy what we are doing.

"Full credit, the team showed very good character and we can be proud that they produced performances like this under the circumstances. It tells us we are right to trust them, that the attitude is right, and the culture of the club is right."

Mount was the pick of the bunch for Chelsea, scoring and registering an assist for Chalobah as he linked up well as the Blues came away from bottom of the league Norwich with all three points.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube