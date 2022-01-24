Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Plans for Winter Break Revealed Ahead of FA Cup & Club World Cup Fixtures

Chelsea will have a well-earned break ahead of their February fixture schedule as the winter break gets underway.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now rest and recover following their relentless calendar over the Christmas and New Year period, which saw the Blues be heavily disrupted by injury and Covid problems.

But in their final game before the two-week break, Tuchel's side got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The three points celebrated Tuchel's first 12 months in charge after his successful appointment in January 2021.

After being one of two top-flight sides, the other being Manchester City, not to have a game postponed this season because of Covid, AFCON or other allowable absences, Chelsea will not go into the winter break and won't play against until February when they play Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

So what are Chelsea's plans for the two weeks?

Tuchel confirmed the majority of his playing squad will be given the whole of the week off between Monday 23 January and Sunday 30 January.

They will then report back to Cobham for training on Monday 31 January to begin preparing for Plymouth's cup visit of Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Prior to the win over Spurs, Tuchel said: "We will have one week off and one week to prepare for the FA Cup game and then we will leave for Abu Dhabi.

"We will do one week off for everybody but not the injured players or the players coming back from injury but everybody else.

"We tell them to be careful. All of them are fully aware of the situation. There will be recommendations but in the end they are free citizens."

Chelsea will face Plymouth before flying out to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup.

