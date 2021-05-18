Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Priority Is Top Four Finish

Thomas Tuchel has echoed Chelsea's stance that finishing in the top four was more important to the club than winning the FA Cup when he was appointed.

Chelsea fell to defeat in the FA Cup final on Saturday for a second consecutive season following a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City. Just three days on and they face the Foxes again, this time in the Premier League.

There is much riding on the clash in west London on Tuesday night. Chelsea are in battle for a top four finish. It's currently in their hands, sitting one point ahead of Liverpool in fifth.

Despite defeat at Wembley. Tuchel says he was told by the board that finishing in the top four was the main priority, not winning the FA Cup.

Tuesday's game has significant importance - a defeat leaving their Champions League qualification hopes in huge jeopardy, but Tuchel insists the Wembley defeat was a game they wanted to win, and the monetary incentive of finishing in the top four wasn't in their minds.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“It would look like I am a bad loser if I say ‘yes’,” said Tuchel in response to if the league game at Stamford Bridge was more important. “I am not a good loser but I want to be a respectful loser and I am not here to play the (cup final) match down because of financial reasons.

“We lost a big match, it was a huge match for us, we put out the best team possible, we did not rest anybody because we had the feeling that this game tomorrow is more important.

“But, but - there is a but. Do we want to play Champions League next season? Yes, this is the target when I stepped into this club. I want to be very clear – the task was ‘let’s try everything to be in the top four’. The task was not ‘let’s try everything to win the FA Cup’ because the FA Cup, as big as it is, does not bring you to Champions League football next season. It’s top four that brings us that.

“So, yes, [Tuesday's game] is another huge game but, like I said, this game was big for us. It was a final. Once you can collect silverware you try everything simply out of respect. And me and the players – be very sure about this – we think zero about how much money we earn. This is not in our heads.”

