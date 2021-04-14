'Risk paid off' - Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on N'Golo Kante's display against Porto

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the impact of N'Golo Kante against FC Porto after Chelsea progressed into the Champions League semi-finals.

Chelsea lost 1-0 on Tuesday night in Seville but managed to move into the last four to set up a tie against Real Madrid or Liverpool after beating the Portuguese side 2-1 on aggregate over the two legs.

Kante came into the side and started in Spain after Mateo Kovacic picked up an injury in training ahead of the tie. It wasn't the plan to use the Frenchman from the beginning, but Tuchel took the risk and it paid off.

The 30-year-old was everywhere at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, although his passing precision wasn't there at all points of the night, but his involvement was noticeable as per.

Speaking to the media post-match, Tuchel said: "We took the risk because we know that maybe this was the moment. Maybe it was not a risk but the situation and put him on the field and hope he had the energy for 90 minutes.

"N’Golo is incredible, he is like one and a half or two players. Everybody who sees him for the first time loves him, all my family love him when they watch our games now. It’s so nice to have him.

"He wins so many balls, he gives everybody confidence and at the same time, like I said, we also did it for Kova.

"We were not sure if N’Golo would start today if we had everybody available but also, it was perfect. Now it is time to recover."

Kante is set to play a big part in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final on Saturday against Manchester City with Kovacic all but ruled out.

