Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed that his side's Premier League top four status is not secure after losing three successive home matches.

The Blues fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday, with the Gunners sitting in fifth, two places behind Chelsea.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham on Sunday, Tuchel admitted that his side are not comfortable in the top four.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said:“We never feel secure, I never feel secure in the Premier League. It’s good. I think nobody should, never, because feeling secure does not keep you on the edge.

"Feeling secure is very close, a thin line to being lazy and not being fully alert. Maybe that is better, to be fully alert. I never feel safe in no part of the season. Nobody should in Premier League.”

Going into Sunday's match Chelsea sit five points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, with a game in hand on their London rivals.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, with a tricky fixture against David Moyes' impressive West Ham side on the weekend, the Blues could drop further points and be dragged into a race for the top four rather than the title race they were in towards the start of the season.

Tuchel's men have played 55 matches so far this season, the most in Europe, as fatigue is creeping in.

The German head coach will be hoping that he can motivate his players to get over the line in the Premier League before regrouping in the summer.

