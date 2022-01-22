Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Chelsea's Unvaccinated Star Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Lille

Thomas Tuchel knows all of the unvaccinated Chelsea players are 'aware' of the 'consequences' they could face ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie against LOSC Lille.

Chelsea face Lille at Stamford Bridge on February before travelling across the channel to northern France for the second leg on March 16.

But with France's new Covid rules which now mean all professional athletes visiting will now need to be vaccinated.

However, several of Chelsea's players are not vaccinated which could see them miss the European clash, leaving Tuchel will further selection problems for the knockout tie.

Tuchel, the team and the club are aware of all of the possibilities and admits any individual who could be punished for being unjabbed has to face the consequences should they come about.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“They (the players( are aware of it," Tuchel said of the players knowing the consequences for being unvaccinated, as quoted by the Mirror.

“And at some point, everybody who is not vaccinated will face some consequences. Does that make it wrong that they are not?

“I'm not so sure about it. I simply don't know, I took my decision for myself. For us isolated as a club, isolated as a football team, there can be huge consequences.

"For example, if players are not allowed to travel to France, this can create problems for us in not being able to use key players.

“We are aware of it. It is a constant noise, a constant sound.”

