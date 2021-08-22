Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Win Over Arsenal Continues 'Perfect' Start to the Season

Thomas Tuchel is pleased to have gotten off to the perfect start to the season after Chelsea made it two wins from their opening two Premier League matches following a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Chelseas were out of the traps quickly in north London which saw Romelu Lukaku make his Blues debut for the second time. And it only took him 15 minutes to get on the scoresheet, tapping in from close range from a Reece James cross.

20 minutes later, James went from provider to goalscorer. Mason Mount fed the wing-back in on the right-hand side and he buried his effort past Bernd Leno into the back of the net to double the lead.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite Arsenal pressure and several missed chances from the Blues at the Emirates, Tuchel's side held on to claim a 2-0 win and all three points to make it six points from a maximum six possible from their first two games.

Momentum is with the Blues and despite a lack of sharpness, Tuchel is looking forward to building on the perfect start to the league campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Tuchel said: "I had the feeling in the first half that we lacked sharpness and activity. In some moments we got a bit passive. We had a long training week and trained hard double sessions. Second half we overcame some minutes in the beginning and controlled it, created chances. We deserved to win but there is room to improve."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "It’s the perfect start (to the season). We didn’t concede a goal and we have two victories. It’s a London derby, it gives us a lot of confidence. It’s what you need as a team because we are a different group with some players left, some new players came in. It’s what you need, the experience together and good victories, moments where you suffer and work hard together. This is how we build and how our group is built.

"That’s why we are absolutely happy with the start but like I said often enough it was a unique preparation, we are still in the process so we have to keep on going."

