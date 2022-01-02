Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic Still Has 'Room for Improvement' at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has praised Christian Pulisic for his Chelsea performance against Liverpool but insists he can still improve.

The 23-year-old started in the Blues attack and got on the scoresheet to level the hosts up on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic's equaliser proved to be decisive as Chelsea clinched a 2-2 draw to avoid defeat against the Reds despite going two goals behind early on in the second.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The American was moved to right wing-back in the second half when Trevoh Chalobah was forced off injured with a hamstring problem.

Pulisic also had a glorious chance to put Chelsea one nil up in the first half but squandered the chance by failing to round Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

It wasn't one of Pulisic's finest displays in a Blues shirt, the goal helped his cause, and Tuchel acknowledged that post match.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He knows what the Blues star is capable of but was pleased with his defensive work.

"Still room for improvement," reflected Tuchel on Pulisic's performance.

"I have the feeling, I know him even better, more clinical, more precise. How to find out of this little hole with games like this, goals like this. He was strong, helped out defensively."



IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel was delighted to see his side show character to come back to nearly complete the perfect comeback.

He added: "We were so strong from the very start and it made it even harder to be 2-0 down because we had the feeling we should be 2-0 up. It makes things against Liverpool super, super tough. It's a big match against a big opponent full of individual quality and energy, so it was a big response.

"Given the circumstances and where we come from, how we played was exceptional. We had 22 high ball recoveries and chances in transition. We could've been even more clinical to create more. Coming back from 2-0 was immense and there were no worries except the result.

"It was a brilliant match of football."

