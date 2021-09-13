Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic 'Still in Treatment' Following Ankle Injury Setback

Christian Pulisic will remain sidelined for Chelsea's Champions League group stage fixture against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday evening, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 22-year-old missed the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening through an ankle injury sustained on international duty against Honduras with the USMNT.

Pulisic returned to Cobham on crutches and Tuchel admitted he was set to miss around 10 days before recovering and returning to the rest of the first-team squad.

SIPA USA

He is working his way through his period in the treatment room but Tuchel could offer no further positive news prior to their clash against Zenit in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, he said: "Christian did not train with us. We are in the period of ten days after the international break to bring him back to the pitch. He is still in treatment and individual training."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pulisic has found it difficult already this season to find some luck and good fortune. Following his opening day of the season goal versus Crystal Palace, Pulisic went onto miss the games against Arsenal and Liverpool due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Self-isolation, injury, and now on the road to recovery, Pulisic will be hoping to get back onto the pitch before the end of the month as fixtures against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Juventus await after Zenit and Tottenham Hotspur, both of which he is expected to miss.

