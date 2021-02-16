Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic will be important for Chelsea in future

Thomas Tuchel insists Christian Pulisic will be an important player for him at Chelsea despite not featuring in the 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute against the Magpies in west London on Monday as the Blues moved back into the Champions League spots, thanks to first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner.

Pulisic, who is well-known to Tuchel following their time at Borussia Dortmund together, wasn't heavily involved in his opening games in charge due to the German wanting to see the other players' capabilities.

The American did start on Thursday against Barnsley but his performance was underwhelming to say the least. He and Hakim Ziyech struggled against the Championship and both were given a spot on the bench against the Toon.

And Pulisic didn't come on, on Monday night. An enforced change saw Olivier Giroud come on, before Reece James and N'Golo Kante came on for the Blues.

But Tuchel insists he has a difficult task on his hands in terms of selections, but knows Pulisic will be an important player for the Blues moving forward.

"The first change was already made in the first half from injury and Christian was a very tight decision if he starts again after the cup game, or if he comes on from the bench.

"We decided for another eleven to start. Unfortunately, we only had three changes which makes it very difficult to give time to the players, to let everybody play, and to have an impact with the changes of fresh legs. That makes it difficult and the third change we didn't want to use too early.

"During the match, we did what we normally do which is to only change to win the match. He deserves to start, or to come in but I could only use three guys. I hope he keeps on going and he will make an important impact for us in the future."

