Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic Will Join USMNT If Provides Negative Covid-19 Result

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Christian Pulisic Will Join USMNT But on One Condition

Christian Pulisic is set to join up with the USMNT for the international break after coming out of self-isolating, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 but is to be released on Saturday after serving his 10 day period.

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter's side face El Salvador, Canada and Honduras next month in World Cup qualifiers and Pulisic can join up with the squad if he returns a negative Covid-19 test.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel is hoping Pulisic can link up with the national team to play some valuable minutes as he looks to get back to full fitness.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Pulisic is released today [from quarantine] and will go to the national team if he can provide a negative test," he said after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

"We hope he can play some minutes."

Chelsea will next be in action against Dean Smith's Aston Villa once the international break concludes as they welcome the Midlands-based side to west London for their second home game of the new season.

They remain unbeaten in the Premier League after three games - winning their opening two matches, before drawing 1-1 to Liverpool at Anfield despite playing half of the game with 10-men.

