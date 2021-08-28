Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic Will Join USMNT If Provides Negative Covid-19 Result

August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Christian Pulisic Will Join USMNT But on One Condition

Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic is set to join up with the USMNT for the international break after coming out of self-isolating, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 but is to be released on Saturday after serving his 10 day period. 

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter's side face El Salvador, Canada and Honduras next month in World Cup qualifiers and Pulisic can join up with the squad if he returns a negative Covid-19 test.

sipa_34576825 (1)

Tuchel is hoping Pulisic can link up with the national team to play some valuable minutes as he looks to get back to full fitness.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Pulisic is released today [from quarantine] and will go to the national team if he can provide a negative test," he said after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool. 

"We hope he can play some minutes."

Chelsea will next be in action against Dean Smith's Aston Villa once the international break concludes as they welcome the Midlands-based side to west London for their second home game of the new season. 

They remain unbeaten in the Premier League after three games - winning their opening two matches, before drawing 1-1 to Liverpool at Anfield despite playing half of the game with 10-men.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34757056
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms N’Golo Kante Chelsea Injury Blow After Liverpool Draw

sipa_34758657
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Verdict on Reece James' Red Card During Liverpool Draw

pjimage (14)
Transfer News

Official: Kurt Zouma Completes Permanent Move to West Ham United

pjimage (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic Will Join USMNT If Provides Negative Covid-19 Result

sipa_34757445
News

Thomas Tuchel: Reece James’ Red Card ‘Spoiled’ Chelsea’s Draw vs Liverpool

sipa_34410701 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Ten Man Chelsea's Draw Against Liverpool

sipa_34758709
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_34758394
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League