Thomas Tuchel Claims Chelsea Players 'Looked Mentally Tired' in 4-1 Loss to Brentford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed his players 'looked mentally tired' as they suffered a devastating 4-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The European champions went ahead through a stunning Antonio Rudiger goal minutes into the second half before goals from Vitaly Janelt, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa gave the away side a 4-1 win.

After failing to pick up any points, Chelsea now risk the gap between them and Arsenal being closed to just two points as Mikel Arteta's side face Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, via BBC Sport, after the game, Tuchel revealed his thoughts on his players' performance on the day, claiming they looked 'mentally tired'.

"We lost control for 10 minutes. It was a tough start for us which is also not the first time after an international break.

"We were OK in the first half and had a very good start to the second half and took the lead.

"Maybe we thought it was already done and we got punished in 10 minutes.

IMAGO / PA Images

"In general we allowed too many shots and in general we lacked energy. We looked mentally tired which is normal after being around the world.

"After scoring we forgot we still had 40 minutes to play. I think it was deserved we took the lead.

"I did not have high expectations. We struggled and we found a way to be in the lead. We made life very complicated for ourselves because we stopped defending."

