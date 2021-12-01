Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Claims He Expects an 'Emotional' Performance From Watford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed he is expecting an 'emotional' performance from Claudio Ranieri's Watford when the two sides face off on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

The Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Watford have had an up-and-down few weeks recently, thrashing United and Everton 4-1 and 5-2, as well as being thrashed 5-0 and 4-2 by Liverpool and Leicester.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel announced that he was expecting an 'emotional' performance from Ranieri's side, and that he has seen a difference since his arrival at the start of October.

“We see a difference in datas, in the style of the games since he joined the club," he said of Ranieri's impact. "They play with more confidence, especially at home.

"They try to implement high pressing. They are very active, they try to be brave and courageous. They had a great result against Man United.

"They try to play emotional, more emotions and more effort to have the crowd behind them. They can create an atmosphere that helps them. We see this.

"Claudio Ranieri speaks for himself, what he did in the Premier League. He had so many clubs, such an experienced coach.

"It is a pleasure to meet him. It is the first time I’ll meet him in person and play against him. We will do our best to get the three points tomorrow.

"This is the aim."

