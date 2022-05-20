Thomas Tuchel Claims N'Golo Kante Is Chelsea Legend Alongside Didier Drogba

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claimed that N'Golo Kante is as big a Chelsea legend as Didier Drogba is after his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester on Thursday evening.

The French international joined Stamford Bridge in 2016 for a sum of £32 million after a successful season prior that saw him win the Premier League with Leicester.

Since joining, the 31-year-old has gone on to win every major trophy possible; except for one. The Carabao Cup is the only one that has seemingly eluded him.

Speaking after the game, the German tactician claimed that Kante is one of Chelsea's best-ever players.

"For sure he is," he said, as quoted by football.london. "But I can only repeat myself. He can make the difference, but he can only make the difference if you are on the pitch and on your top level.

"This is our target for him and he anyway does everything. He is one of the very best. He is one of the very best midfielders in the world."

Tuchel then went on to answer the question as to whether Kante is considered as great to Chelsea as Drogba.

"For sure, but because he is not that obvious, he is not in the spotlight, he is even more important for a team because a guy like N’Golo with the mentality of a helper, a water carrier, this makes the difference and big teams and successful teams need this.

"That’s why we love him so much and everybody wants to play with him and why we miss him so much when he is not there."

