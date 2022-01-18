Thomas Tuchel 'Not Comfortable' With Chelsea's 13 Point Gap to Premier League Leaders Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea won't accept the 13 point gap to Manchester City, however they are aware that they have work to do to win their first Premier League title since 2016-17.

Chelsea's 2021/22 titles hopes were all but put to an end on Saturday as Manchester City claimed a league double over the Blues after a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

City went on to win their 12th game in a row which highlighted the gap in class over their league form.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea had their chances though. Two glorious opportunities were wasted by Romelu Lukaku that could've seen the game turn out the complete opposite to the eventual outcome.

Tuchel says Chelsea have to accept the situation, which begins on Tuesday night at Brighton, and they will keep on fighting to win every game they can.

“No, of course not," replied Tuchel over whether a 13 point would've been good enough when he took the Chelsea job, as quoted by the Mirror. "We would never have accepted that before. Never. But this is the reality now and just because it is like this, not everything is bad.

"If you think that to tell the story that way, it is fair enough and we can take it. We know what we do and we know what we are up for. At the moment we are 13 points behind and we are in a race of top three.

IMAGO / PA Images

“So this is the situation and from there we go. But we would not have accepted it one year ago. I would not have accepted it four weeks ago and I did not accept it when we arrived at City in the moment that we are.

“That is what makes us and I am absolutely comfortable to not accept it because I work for Chelsea and we play for Chelsea, so when we play, we play to win.”

