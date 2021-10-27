'Trustful & Reliable Person' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Andreas Christensen Personality

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on Andreas Christensen's personality within the dressing room.

The Blues defender has been at the club since 2013, and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach before making his way into the first team in west London.

He is now one of the most influential players within the team, and was crucial in last season's Champions League success.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel commented on the personalities within the Blues dressing room, particularly Christensen's as he said: "Everybody has personality in this dressing room.

"Not everyone is on the same level of volume in speaking, not everyone is speaking out loud of being aggressive.

"They are all personalities. Andreas is a curious one, he needs trust and for me a clear task of what to do, what not to do. I think he has his qualities on the sporting side."

The Danish international has made ten appearances so far this season and scored his first ever goal for the club in the Champions League tie against Malmo last week.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has shown huge trust in Christensen ever since the German arrived in January, adding: "He is also a trustful and reliable person. These are good attitudes as a defender.

"From time to time he needs to be reminded to come out of his shell and show his strengths."

The centre-back was unavailable for Chelsea's Carabao Cup win against Southampton on Tuesday. However, it is believed he will be fit to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

