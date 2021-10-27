'Trustful & Reliable Person' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Andreas Christensen Personality

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Comments On Andreas Christensen's Personality After Chelsea Dressing Room Admission

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on Andreas Christensen's personality within the dressing room. 

    The Blues defender has been at the club since 2013, and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach before making his way into the first team in west London. 

    He is now one of the most influential players within the team, and was crucial in last season's Champions League success. 

    sipa_35009438 (3)

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel commented on the personalities within the Blues dressing room, particularly Christensen's as he said: "Everybody has personality in this dressing room. 

    "Not everyone is on the same level of volume in speaking, not everyone is speaking out loud of being aggressive.

    "They are all personalities. Andreas is a curious one, he needs trust and for me a clear task of what to do, what not to do. I think he has his qualities on the sporting side."

    The Danish international has made ten appearances so far this season and scored his first ever goal for the club in the Champions League tie against Malmo last week.

    sipa_35324136

    Tuchel has shown huge trust in Christensen ever since the German arrived in January, adding: "He is also a trustful and reliable person. These are good attitudes as a defender. 

    "From time to time he needs to be reminded to come out of his shell and show his strengths."

    The centre-back was unavailable for Chelsea's Carabao Cup win against Southampton on Tuesday. However, it is believed he will be fit to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664957
    News

    'Trustful & Reliable Person' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Andreas Christensen Personality

    38 seconds ago
    pjimage (60)
    News

    Azpilicueta, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Team News Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    25 minutes ago
    pjimage
    News

    'He Really Wants me to Improve' - Malang Sarr Praises Thiago Silva's Influence

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35775740
    News

    Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Kepa's Chelsea Goalkeeping Display vs Southampton

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Gave Everything in Southampton Cup Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    'We Are Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Andreas Christensen Admission

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35777844
    News

    Why Thomas Tuchel Was Happy With Chelsea's Performance vs Southampton Despite Needing Penalties

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35605559 (2)
    News

    Malang Sarr: Edouard Mendy Fully Deserving of Chelsea Success

    4 hours ago