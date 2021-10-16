'I'm Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Ben Chilwell After Brentford Win

    • October 16, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Comments on Ben Chilwell's Recent Performances After Brentford Win

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Ben Chilwell's recent performances after their side's 1-0 win against Brentford. 

    The English left-back scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time, with Edouard Mendy producing some crucial saves to help ensure the win.

    Their success on Saturday evening means the Blues return to the top of the Premier League table.

    As quoted by Football.London, Tuchel spoke on Chilwell's efforts during the match and his return to the side in recent games after failing to feature for England at Euro 2020.

    He said: "I am very happy but it was necessary. 

    "We need everybody and a player like him in top shape but you can't force things. I was honest with you guys, I felt he was tired and a bit mentally drained so it took time."

    Chilwell was able to fire a half volley past Brentford keeper David Raya just before the break, scoring his third goal in as many games for club and country this season.

    Marcos Alonso had initially been the preferred choice in the left wing-back position at the start of the season, but Saturday's scorer has shown an upturn in form in recent games.

    Tuchel added: "He got his chance against Southampton and he took it.

    "He was able to score and play for England which gave him more confidence and today again he was strong."

    Saturday's victory means Chelsea have now won six of their opening eight games in the league this season, with only three goals conceded.

