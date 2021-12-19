'He is Very Calm' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Cesar Azpilicueta's Game Time at Chelsea

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Comments on Cesar Azpilicueta's Game Time at Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on the game time of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. 

The Blues' defender has been at the west London side for nine years, joining from Marseille in the summer of 2012. 

Despite making 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season he hasn't featured as regularly as he used to, with the Spaniard starting recent matches amid Chelsea's injury problems. 

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Tuchel shared his thoughts on the game time the 32-year-old has had in the current campaign.

"If there are some weeks where he does not play so much, like in the last weeks, there are some reasons. First of all, he was injured in his shoulder.

"Second of all, the team played very strong in his positions with Trevoh and Andreas, and at wing-back with Reecey. That’s how it is. If there is any player who knows it is like this, it’s Azpi.

"He is very calm. He has everything in his own hands. I see no signs we should be worried about it (game time)."

Since his arrival in west London, Azpilicueta has made 448 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring 14 and assisting 56.

He has won almost every trophy there is to win during his time with a Champions League, two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, a Super Cup, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

Azpilicueta started in Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, with the Blues remaining third in the Premier League after 18 games.

