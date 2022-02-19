'We Are on it' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea Future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken on Cesar Azpilicueta's uncertain future at the club.

The Blues captain will see his contract expire at the end of the season, and his departure would see him leave west London after ten years in the capital.

He is one of the club's most successful players in their history and has made 459 appearances in all competitions since he joined from Marseille in 2012.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Crystal Palace, via The Daily Mail, Tuchel commented on the situation regarding Azpilicueta and his future at the World Champions.

"I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Azpilicueta has been heavily linked with a move back to Spain should he leave Chelsea, with Barcelona being one of the clubs interested in signing him.

The Blues are expected to give him their blessing should he want to sign for the La Liga giants before the start of the new campaign.

Victory in the Club World Cup last week means that he has won it all at Chelsea and Tuchel revealed he wants any contract issues to be resolved as he said: "The future of the players I like to be resolved immediately or not to even be in discussion."

