Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's fans being unable to attend upcoming games.

As a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, the Blues have been unable to sell tickets for some of their upcoming games.

The club requested for their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors, but this was soon withdrawn amid backlash.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to the Riverside Stadium, Tuchel commented on fans being unable to attend games in the weeks to come.

"Of course we can see a point that this should not be put on the spectators not to attend matches. It needs to be in the regularities.

"The board is trying hard to find solutions. We have to respect we are in this situation and adapt to what comes."

Chelsea will play in the last eight of the FA Cup for the third consecutive season having beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their way to Saturday's fixture.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Friday morning saw them get drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, and Tuchel shared his thoughts on the outcome, via football.london.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators. It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture.

"We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge. It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube