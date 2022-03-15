Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea Finding Solutions Amid Club Sale

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on the club finding solutions amid their upcoming takeover. 

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month. 

Despite sanctions being imposed on him by the UK Government, prospective buyers are still believed to be interested in making a purchase of the World and European Champions. 

imago1010580450h

Speaking to the media ahead of their Champions League tie against Lille, the German boss spoke on the situation regarding the club's sale.

“We have to deal with it. We have some new things to talk about like how to arrive at games, things that are normally taken care of by the team management and organisation team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We have to put our heads together to work things out then find solutions. Also, matters like how to arrive at the match - this was not the case before. Some subjects we are not used to discuss but we have to, it is no problem to discuss it. 

"We spend some extra time, extra hours to give our thoughts and find solutions. We want to find solutions. As hard as we want to play the match tomorrow and make it to the next round, we want to also play the match in the FA Cup on Saturday and make it into the next round.”

imago1010479509h

The UK Government have identified two parties who are considered to be 'serious contenders' for purchasing the club.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss is one, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy being the other.

