September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

1006860721
News

'We Were Not Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Manchester City Defeat

32 seconds ago
1002914595
News

'We Need to Stay Realistic' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Champions League Defence

30 minutes ago
sipa_35009438
News

'He is One of the Greatest' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

1 hour ago
sipa_32325772
News

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Juventus: Ben Chilwell Returns & Hakim Ziyech Starts

1 hour ago
sipa_35189012
News

Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Turin Ahead of Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
1006860721
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's System Since Romelu Lukaku's Arrival

2 hours ago
Jorginho
News

Jorginho Discusses Number of Games as Chelsea Prepare to Face Juventus

2 hours ago
1006592446
News

'I Used the Criticism as Motivation' - Jorginho Reflects on Chelsea Critics

3 hours ago
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Defeat to Manchester City

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

A Gabriel Jesus strike in the second half was enough to split the two teams as the Blues fell off the top of the Premier League table.

The result inflicted just their first loss of the season.

1006859375

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Juventus, Tuchel reflected on the weekend defeat.

He said: "We were not happy with our defensive, we were too passive against Man City. 

"The defensive choices, the plan and my responsibility maybe led to this passive behaviour which was not the plan."

Chelsea failed to cope with the constant City press right from kick off and a change in formation, which saw a midfield trio as opposed to a front three, saw the hosts struggle when it came to creating chances going forward.

1006859416

City were finally able to get one over Chelsea having lost the previous three meetings between the two sides, including the Champions League final in May.

Tuchel added: "The best way to defend is having the ball. This is what City did excellent.

"They had a very strong performance, we underperformed but they made us underperform. There is enough room to bounce back, it is necessary to show."

The Blues will be keen to bounce back from their loss with a win on Wednesday night against Juventus.

It will be their second game in Group H of the Champions League, with the reigning Champions having already beaten Zenit 1-0. 

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube