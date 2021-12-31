'We Are Squeezing a Lemon' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Recent Form

Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Recent Form Amid Busy Fixture Schedule

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side's recent form amid a busy run of fixtures and injury woes. 

The Blues have only won four of their last nine games in all competitions, dropping points at home as they continue in the race for the Premier League title. 

Despite only losing once since the end of September, Chelsea have not been playing as well as they had done in October and November. 

imago1008859351h

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, Tuchel commented on their recent run of form as they head into a tough month.

"We have a feeling that we are squeezing a lemon and we have squeezed and squeezed it but not got any fresh juice out of it."

Read More

Chelsea have only won one of their last five games at home in the league, with a late penalty from Jorginho securing the three points against Leeds United.

However the Blues have failed to beat the likes of Burnley, Everton and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, despite leading against all of them.

imago1008893953h

With Chelsea and Liverpool both competing with Manchester City for this season's title, Sunday's game will be huge in the race for the trophy.

The Blues will also face rivals Tottenham Hotspur three times in January as they compete in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

Chesterfield will also make a trip to west London for the FA Cup third round, before Chelsea visit City in a crucial top of the table clash.

imago1008894623h
