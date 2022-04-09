Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on him learning more about his side after they thrashed Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were 6-0 victors down on the south coast, with goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz sealing the three points in emphatic fashion.

Such a win means Chelsea have now ended their recent run of consecutive losses, after defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Tuchel spoke to the media after the game, via football.london, and commented on what he has learnt about the team after their impressive performance at Saint Mary's.

"I think it tells us that we are not the team to escape with results if our input isn't 90% of commitment and investment.

"We are a special group when we have our priorities right. If we are committed, defend with courage, have the attitude right and hunger right, this is our foundation to show the quality.

"We are not the fancy group who comes with just quality and get away with just 90% commitment to the whole game.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It's not always easy for us to have this hunger and commitment because we come from a ruthless schedule, that is why it's not always easy. It's not about blaming the players, I understand why it was hard after the international break, but we have the quality."

Alonso scored Chelsea's first of the afternoon early in the first half, with Mount adding the second just eight minutes later.

Werner and Havertz then netted before the break, before the former and Mount added their second goals of the afternoon early in the second half.

