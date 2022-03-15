Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Comments on Lille Ahead of Champions League Second Leg Tie

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's opposition Lille ahead of their Champions League second leg tie on Wednesday night. 

The Blues will travel to the French side in the hopes of securing their spot in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive season. 

His side are currently 2-0 up on aggregate thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

imago1010077362h

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Tuchel praised Lille for their previous performance and stressed that the tie is not over despite the aggregate scoreline.

“To be honest, I think they played well at Stamford Bridge. They were very physical, attacked high up the pitch. It was impressive. They had a good pressing game, were very brave, and had the mentality they had nothing to lose. I know the stadium well and the atmosphere the fans create. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They will want to win and have nothing to lose. I know they like being in these situations and they will give everything to put the pressure on us and ask questions of us. They will play an attacking 4-4-2 that is aggressive, fluid and direct. 

"We'll have to be ready for that. But we are also confident in ourselves. It's half time right now. No match is decided by a 2-0 scoreline. The second half is tomorrow and we'll have to produce another top performance. 

imago1010075084h

"I think Lille played on Friday so they've had a good amount of time to recover. That is why we have to be ready physically and mentally for a tough game.”

Chelsea will travel to France for their match before heading up to Middlesbrough for the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

