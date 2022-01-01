'We Are Looking Into the Situation' - Thomas Tuchel Considers Recalling Emerson

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on potentially recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Blues recently lost Ben Chilwell due to an ACL injury he suffered in the 4-0 win against Juventus in November, with the England international undergoing surgery and not expected to return to action this season.

His absence from the side will mean Chelsea may have to dip into the transfer market or recall one of their current options who are out on loan.

In an interview, via The Evening Standard, Tuchel spoke on the club's situation in regards to the left wing-back role and confirmed that they have considered whether or not to bring Emerson back to the club until the end of the campaign.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

The Italian international has already made an appearance in blue this season, coming off the bench in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

He then sealed a loan move to Lyon in the French top division where he has gone on to feature 18 times for them so far this campaign.

Chelsea have also been linked with Everton's Lucas Digne in a potential loan signing.

