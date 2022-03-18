Thomas Tuchel Comments on Reece James' Call up to the England Squad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Reece James' call up to the latest England squad.

The Blues man will join the Three Lions for their upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast at the end of the month.

Despite injuries keeping him out of action for parts of the season, Gareth Southgate has still given him a call up for his national side.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, Tuchel shared his thoughts on James' inclusion in the squad.

"I would always call Reece up if I was head coach of England. He was not match ready yesterday, let's see what happens tomorrow.

"He comes from nine weeks of injury. We will see if he is able to do full team training. If he can't train it makes no sense that he will go."

James has featured 26 times for the Blues so far in the current campaign, with six goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions.

IMAGO / News Images

His teammate Mason Mount also received a call up to the squad, with both players impressing so far this season for the World and European Champions.

As well as the two Blues representatives, fellow Cobham products Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher are also included in the squad.

Abraham has thoroughly impressed for Roma in Serie A under the management of former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Guehi and Gallagher both joined Crystal Palace in the summer, with the former joining permanently and the latter on loan.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube