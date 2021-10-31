'The Wing-back is Allowed to Attack the Half Space' - Thomas Tuchel Comments Chelsea's Wing-backs

Skip to main content
    Thomas Tuchel Comments on the Importance of Chelsea's Wing-backs

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on the importance of his side's wing-backs after their victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

    The Blues won 3-0 in the Toon, with Reece James scoring a brace and Jorginho netting a Premier League record breaking penalty to secure the three points away from home. 

    It sees Chelsea cement their position at the top of the table, and they are now three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    sipa_35834669

    Speaking after the game via Adam Newson, Tuchel highlighted the roles his wing-backs play within the team, as he said: "Reece is allowed to come inside, that's not a problem. All the spaces we want to attack from, we have all the players in the spaces we want to be dangerous.

    "So if there is a winger waiting wide, the wing-back is allowed to attack the half space. I think every team does this in this system. We need the wing-backs to arrive in our box to increase the chance of scoring and create goal chances."

    James and Ben Chilwell are now consistent starters for Tuchel, with the pair scoring a combined seven goals so far this season.

    Read More

    sipa_35835966

    The former doubled his tally in the league this season on Saturday, with his previous goals coming against Arsenal and Norwich City.

    Both strikes came after the hour mark at St. James' Park, before Jorginho capped off the win with a goal from the spot.

    Chelsea next play Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    sipa_35834539
