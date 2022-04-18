Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on Timo Werner's performance against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Blues beat the Eagles 2-0 in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium, thus sealing a spot in their third consecutive final of the competition.

Werner was on hand to provide an assist for Mason Mount, just minutes after Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored the opener against Palace.

Tuchel spoke to the media after the match, via football.london, and commented on the German international's performance as he continues his fine run of form for the club.

"The players take care about their place in the team. We had a bit of a change in formation up front and he played alongside against Southampton with Kai, Mason and Kova around him.

"Maybe this was the turnaround point for him. He scored and had big chances in Madrid, could've been the hero but unfortunately not.

"It's very hard to find spaces today and be decisive but he assisted the second one. Also for Mason, it was impossible for him to have the influence he has but he stayed patient and waited and finished with a lot of composure."

Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring for Chelsea just after the hour mark against the south London side, with his powerful strike ensuring he scored his first Blues goal since 2019.

Soon after Mount was able to make it 2-0 to the reigning World and European Champions, with the 23-year-old slotting past Jack Butland from Werner's pass on the edge of the area.

