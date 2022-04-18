Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Comments on Timo Werner's Performance for Chelsea Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on Timo Werner's performance against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday. 

The Blues beat the Eagles 2-0 in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium, thus sealing a spot in their third consecutive final of the competition. 

Werner was on hand to provide an assist for Mason Mount, just minutes after Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored the opener against Palace. 

imago1011385739h

Tuchel spoke to the media after the match, via football.london, and commented on the German international's performance as he continues his fine run of form for the club.

"The players take care about their place in the team. We had a bit of a change in formation up front and he played alongside against Southampton with Kai, Mason and Kova around him. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Maybe this was the turnaround point for him. He scored and had big chances in Madrid, could've been the hero but unfortunately not.

"It's very hard to find spaces today and be decisive but he assisted the second one. Also for Mason, it was impossible for him to have the influence he has but he stayed patient and waited and finished with a lot of composure."

imago1011385983h

Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring for Chelsea just after the hour mark against the south London side, with his powerful strike ensuring he scored his first Blues goal since 2019.

Soon after Mount was able to make it 2-0 to the reigning World and European Champions, with the 23-year-old slotting past Jack Butland from Werner's pass on the edge of the area.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011386071h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Want to Deserve to Win FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011278264h
News

'Bring my Qualities to That Position' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Comments on Playing at Wing-Back for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011382064h
News

'Get Our Payback' - Mason Mount Demands Chelsea Win FA Cup Final After Win Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1011382064h
News

Mason Mount Heaps Praise on Timo Werner Following Man of the Match Performance in FA Cup Semi-Final

By Nick Emms8 hours ago
imago1011384623h
News

'He Was Brilliant Today' - Mason Mount 'Buzzing' for Ruben Loftus-Cheek After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal

By Rob Calcutt9 hours ago
imago1011386071h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' to Reach FA Cup Final With Chelsea

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1011381677h
News

'Had to be Ready' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals What He Wanted to Bring to Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago
imago1002915333h
News

'A Fantastic Job' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Neil Bath For His Work in Chelsea Academy

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago